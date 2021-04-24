Analysts Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Target Price at $13.33

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,455. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

