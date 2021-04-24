Analysts Set PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target at $126.13

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 654,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,856. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

