Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $29.57

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PACW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 1,095,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

