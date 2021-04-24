Analysts Set Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) PT at $3.80

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
