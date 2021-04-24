Analysts Set GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market cap of $985.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

