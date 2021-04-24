Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Target Price at $170.36

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.48. 794,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

