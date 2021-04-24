Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $637.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

