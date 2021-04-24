Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $59.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $246.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,375. ZIX has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $420.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

