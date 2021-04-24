Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Talend has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Talend by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

