Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 858.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $752,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. 749,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.