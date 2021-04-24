Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TWNK stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,864,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

