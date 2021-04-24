Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TWNK stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,864,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.