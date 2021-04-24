Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. 921,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

