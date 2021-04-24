Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $715.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.