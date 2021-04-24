Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $21.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 84,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

