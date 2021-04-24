Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NWBI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 543,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,534. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

