Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.