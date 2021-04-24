Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.65. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 558.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.48 and its 200 day moving average is $203.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

