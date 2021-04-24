Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $257.03 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

