American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. American Well has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,465 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $8,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

