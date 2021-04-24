American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

