American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

