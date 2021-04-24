American River Bankshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

American River Bankshares has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.