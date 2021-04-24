American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $33.24 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.