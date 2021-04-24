Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Ameren by 102.3% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

