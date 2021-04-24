Altus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.08 during midday trading on Friday. 1,245,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

