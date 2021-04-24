Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to $19.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

