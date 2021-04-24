Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altair Engineering and Safe-T Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50 Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and Safe-T Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $458.92 million 10.91 -$7.54 million $0.22 305.05 Safe-T Group $3.28 million 10.33 -$13.00 million N/A N/A

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Volatility & Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52% Safe-T Group -300.28% -53.30% -28.41%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Safe-T Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker. The company also provides IP Proxy Network (IPPN) solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, which is an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; Consumer VPN application, an application and a network of VPN servers that allows users to access the internet securely; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

