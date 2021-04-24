Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,304.16 and last traded at $2,303.72, with a volume of 46092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,252.52.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.