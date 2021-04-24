Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.88. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

