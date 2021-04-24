Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.