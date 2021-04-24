Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce ($1.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $136.72 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

