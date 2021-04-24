Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.57.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

