Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 760895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.47. The company has a market cap of £54.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

In related news, insider Harry Rein acquired 24,344 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

