Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €215.18 and a 200-day moving average of €195.82. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.