Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

