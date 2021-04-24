Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $620.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

