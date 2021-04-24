Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

