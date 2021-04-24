Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3,134 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

