Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.75.

AFLYY opened at $5.73 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

