AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIBRF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $$2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

