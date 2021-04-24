Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

