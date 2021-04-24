Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $142,935.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.21 or 0.07859832 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

