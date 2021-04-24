Aergo Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Aergo has a market capitalization of $85.96 million and $4.65 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.14 or 0.07798029 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

