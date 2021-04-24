Aeon (AEON) Price Up 52.4% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $786,597.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00737021 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 673.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 953.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.