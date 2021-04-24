Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ADOCY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Adocia has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

