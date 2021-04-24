Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock Sells 2,500 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

