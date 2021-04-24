Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,255.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,255 ($42.53) and last traded at GBX 3,253 ($42.50), with a volume of 126211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,204 ($41.86).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

The firm has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,057.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,941.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

