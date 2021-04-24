Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

