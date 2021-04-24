Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) versus Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Financial Review

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and Absolute Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 6.88 $10.64 million $0.24 60.75 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 9.10% -21.85% 8.53% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Absolute Software pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 1 5 0 2.83 Absolute Software 0 2 1 0 2.33

Absolute Software currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.57%. Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Absolute Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Absolute Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications. It also provides professional, technical support, and investigation services. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. It operates in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

