AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

